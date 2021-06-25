Portal origin URL: NASA Maps Air Quality in Ozone Hot SpotPortal origin nid: 472093Published: Friday, June 25, 2021 - 10:41Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Scientists are flying an airborne campaign out of NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia this month to contribute to a joint U.S.-Canadian study on air quality in a region with high surface ozone levels.Portal image: A view of the MOOSE study region from the Langley C-20B Gulfstream III. On the far side is the city of Windsor in Ontario, Canada. Detroit is in the foreground, with downtown Detroit on the lower left. The Detroit River runs between the two cities.