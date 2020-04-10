NASA Marks Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary with #EarthDayAtHome

NASA Marks Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary with #EarthDayAtHome
Friday, April 10, 2020 - 15:01
As the world observes the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22, NASA is highlighting the agency’s many contributions to sustaining and improving our home planet’s environment with a week of online events, stories, and resources.
NASA #EarthDayAtHome graphic
