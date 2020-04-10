Portal origin URL: NASA Marks Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary with #EarthDayAtHomePortal origin nid: 459822Published: Friday, April 10, 2020 - 15:01Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: As the world observes the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday, April 22, NASA is highlighting the agency’s many contributions to sustaining and improving our home planet’s environment with a week of online events, stories, and resources.Portal image: NASA #EarthDayAtHome graphicScience Categories: Earth