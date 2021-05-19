Portal origin URL: NASA Marshall Research Team Soars to Success in MicrogravityPortal origin nid: 471084Published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 - 09:48Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Scientists from NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, completed two parabolic flights April 28 and 29 to test modifications to a payload called the ring-sheared drop.Portal image: Marshall's ring-sheared drop team tests their payload in weightlessness on a Zero Gravity Corporation's G-Force One aircraft.