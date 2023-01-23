Portal origin URL: NASA Measures Underground Water Flowing From Sierra to Central ValleyPortal origin nid: 485173Published: Monday, January 23, 2023 - 11:31Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: This source accounts for about 10% of all the water that enters this highly productive farmland, including rivers and rain.Portal image: Water flowing deep underground from the Sierra Nevada into California’s Central Valley provides 10% of all water entering the valley, an amount measured for the first time in a new NASA study.