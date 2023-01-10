Portal origin URL: NASA Missions Find ‘Jetlets’ Could Power the Solar WindPortal origin nid: 484963Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 - 18:05Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Scientists with NASA’s Parker Solar Probe mission have uncovered significant new clues about the origins of the solar wind – a continual stream of charged particles released from the Sun that fills the solar system.Portal image: In the center, a golden Sun. Black and gold swirl across the surface of the Sun. A golden stream of particles pours out from all around the Sun.