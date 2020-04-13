NASA Missions Help Reveal the Power of Shock Waves in a Nova Explosion

Portal origin URL: 
NASA Missions Help Reveal the Power of Shock Waves in a Nova Explosion
Portal origin nid: 
459800
Published: 
Monday, April 13, 2020 - 11:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Unparalleled observations of a nova outburst in 2018 by a trio of satellites, including two NASA missions, have captured the first direct evidence that shock waves powered most of the explosion's visible light.
Portal image: 
GIF of Nova Carinae 2018 in April 2019 and May 2019
Science Categories: 
Universe