NASA Model Reveals How Much COVID-related Pollution Levels Deviated from the Norm

Portal origin URL: 
NASA Model Reveals How Much COVID-related Pollution Levels Deviated from the Norm
Portal origin nid: 
466249
Published: 
Tuesday, November 17, 2020 - 10:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Using computer models to generate a COVID-free 2020 for comparison, NASA researchers found that since February, pandemic restrictions have reduced global nitrogen dioxide concentrations by nearly 20%.
Portal image: 
View of Europe with dots showing NO2 levels from model results that represent the drop in NO2 during coronavirus lockdowns