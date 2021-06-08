Portal origin URL: NASA Partners with Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation to Expand Efforts to Map Corals Portal origin nid: 471477Published: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 - 07:14Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The ocean: it's Earth’s largest ecosystem and the habitat for coral – one of the planet’s most unique and oldest life forms.Portal image: A coral reef in American Samoa, one of the locations where researchers from the Laboratory for Advanced Sensing went on deployment to collect data using fluid-lensing instruments.