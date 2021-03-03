NASA to Provide Update on Perseverance ‘Firsts’ Since Mars Landing

Portal origin URL: 
NASA to Provide Update on Perseverance ‘Firsts’ Since Mars Landing
Portal origin nid: 
468805
Published: 
Wednesday, March 3, 2021 - 15:43
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Since NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover touched down at Jezero Crater Feb. 18, mission controllers have made substantial progress as they prepare the rover for the unpaved road ahead.
Portal image: 
The Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover captured this view of the rover's deck