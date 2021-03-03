Portal origin URL: NASA to Provide Update on Perseverance ‘Firsts’ Since Mars LandingPortal origin nid: 468805Published: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 - 15:43Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Since NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover touched down at Jezero Crater Feb. 18, mission controllers have made substantial progress as they prepare the rover for the unpaved road ahead.Portal image: The Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover captured this view of the rover's deck