Published: Wednesday, January 18, 2023 - 14:05
Scientists shared new findings and updates from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, also called "Webb" or "JWST," at press conferences during the 241st meeting of the American Astronomical Society (AAS) in Seattle, from Jan. 8 to 12.