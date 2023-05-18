Portal origin URL: NASA Releases New Solar Eclipse Educational MaterialsPortal origin nid: 487254Published: Thursday, May 18, 2023 - 12:30Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: To help learners of all ages understand how to safely observe the Oct. 14, 2023, annular solar eclipse and the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse, NASA has released a new set of resources for educators.Portal image: The My NASA Data website, feature Solar Eclipse materials against a backdrop of an image of Earth.