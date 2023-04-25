Portal origin URL: NASA Retires Mineral Mapping Instrument on Mars OrbiterPortal origin nid: 486864Published: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 - 11:58Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: One of six instruments aboard the agency’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, CRISM produced global maps of minerals on the Red Planet’s surface.Portal image: CRISM data was superimposed onto an image of Mars’ Alga Crater. Each color represents a different material: blue for pyroxene, red for olivine, and green for impact glass, which forms in the heat of a violent impact that excavates a crater.