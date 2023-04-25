NASA Retires Mineral Mapping Instrument on Mars Orbiter

Portal origin URL: 
NASA Retires Mineral Mapping Instrument on Mars Orbiter
Portal origin nid: 
486864
Published: 
Tuesday, April 25, 2023 - 11:58
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
One of six instruments aboard the agency’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, CRISM produced global maps of minerals on the Red Planet’s surface.
Portal image: 
CRISM data was superimposed onto an image of Mars’ Alga Crater. Each color represents a different material: blue for pyroxene, red for olivine, and green for impact glass, which forms in the heat of a violent impact that excavates a crater.