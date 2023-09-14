Portal origin URL: NASA to Reveal Asteroid Sample Grabbed in Space, Delivered to EarthPortal origin nid: 488985Published: Thursday, September 14, 2023 - 16:06Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The first asteroid sample collected in space and brought to Earth by the United States will be unveiled at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and media accreditation is now open.Portal image: This artist's concept shows the Origins Spectral Interpretation Resource Identification Security - Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft contacting the asteroid Bennu with the Touch-And-Go Sample Arm Mechanism or TAGSAM.