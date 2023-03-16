Portal origin URL: NASA Rockets to Search for Swirls at the Edge of SpacePortal origin nid: 486114Published: Thursday, March 16, 2023 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: A NASA rocket team is on the hunt for giant hurricane-like swirls in our upper atmosphere. The Vorticity Experiment, or VortEx mission, is readying for a launch on March 17, 2023, from the Andøya Space Center in Andenes, Norway.Portal image: A view of Earth from space, looking down at clouds over the ocean. The west coast of California is discernible on the right of the image. White clouds form ripples over the ocean indicative of buoyancy waves.