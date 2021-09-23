Portal origin URL: NASA Satellites Show How Clouds Respond to Arctic Sea Ice ChangePortal origin nid: 474148Published: Thursday, September 23, 2021 - 14:53Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: New NASA research shows that by releasing heat and moisture through a large hole in sea ice known as a polynya, the exposed ocean fuels the formation of more clouds that trap heat in the atmosphere and hinder the refreezing of new sea ice.Portal image: The North Water Polynya and adjacent sea ice