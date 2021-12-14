NASA Scientist Kelly Korreck on the Journey to the Sun, and What It Takes to Get There

475771
Tuesday, December 14, 2021 - 11:59
no
NASA Program Scientist Kelly Korreck shared some lessons she’s learned throughout her career and explained why Parker Solar Probe — like so much at NASA, and in life — is fundamentally about perseverance.
Parker Solar Probe against a red background approaches the glowing orange sun.