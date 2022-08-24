Portal origin URL: NASA Scientists Help Probe Dark Energy by Testing GravityPortal origin nid: 482333Published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022 - 06:34Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Could one of the biggest puzzles in astrophysics be solved by reworking Albert Einstein’s theory of gravity? A new study co-authored by NASA scientists says not yet.Portal image: distant galaxies appear as bright glowing spots in this Webb telescope image, with some smeared by gravitational lensing; foreground stars appear bright with six-pointed diffraction spikes, owing to the shape of Webb's mirrors