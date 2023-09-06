Portal origin URL: NASA Scientists Test New Tool for Tracking Algal BloomsPortal origin nid: 488876Published: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 - 19:12Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Harmful algae can endanger public health and coastal ecosystems and economies. Advances in satellite imaging are providing new ways to look at our living ocean.Portal image: NASA’s MODIS instrument captured this image of the southern tip of Florida curving into a blue-green ocean edged by white clouds.