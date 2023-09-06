NASA Scientists Test New Tool for Tracking Algal Blooms

NASA Scientists Test New Tool for Tracking Algal Blooms
488876
Wednesday, September 6, 2023 - 19:12
no
Harmful algae can endanger public health and coastal ecosystems and economies. Advances in satellite imaging are providing new ways to look at our living ocean.
NASA’s MODIS instrument captured this image of the southern tip of Florida curving into a blue-green ocean edged by white clouds.