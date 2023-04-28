NASA Seeks Space Technologies for Suborbital and Orbital Flight Tests

Portal origin URL: 
NASA Seeks Space Technologies for Suborbital and Orbital Flight Tests
Portal origin nid: 
486945
Published: 
Friday, April 28, 2023 - 16:33
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
NASA’s 2023 TechFlights solicitation is now open!
Portal image: 
A device with black rings in a clear container floats in microgravity; a researcher with a head-mounted camera smiles. Background: Two researchers with surgical skull caps conduct experiments, their feet tucked under black straps to prevent floating.