NASA Selects Gamma-ray Telescope to Chart Milky Way Evolution

Monday, October 18, 2021 - 15:08
NASA has selected a new space telescope proposal that will study the recent history of star birth, star death, and the formation of chemical elements in the Milky Way.
NASA has selected a new gamma-ray space telescope, the Compton Spectrometer and Imager (COSI), that will chart the evolution of the Milky Way, seen here in this illustration.