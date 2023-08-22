Portal origin URL: NASA Selects Geology Team for the First Crewed Artemis Lunar LandingPortal origin nid: 488662Published: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 - 14:04Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA has selected the geology team that will develop the surface science plan for the first crewed lunar landing mission in more than 50 years.Portal image: Artist’s Illustration: Two suited crew members work on the lunar surface. One in the foreground lifts a rock to examine it while the other photographs the collection site in the background.