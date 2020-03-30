NASA Selects Mission to Study Causes of Giant Solar Particle Storms

Portal origin URL: 
NASA Selects Mission to Study Causes of Giant Solar Particle Storms
Portal origin nid: 
459353
Published: 
Monday, March 30, 2020 - 11:08
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
NASA has selected a new mission to study how the Sun generates and releases giant space weather storms – known as solar particle storms – into planetary space.
Portal image: 
A new NASA mission called SunRISE will study what drives solar particle storms – giant surges of solar particles
Science Categories: 
Sun