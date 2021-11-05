Portal origin URL: NASA Selects New Mission to Study Storms, Impacts on Climate ModelsPortal origin nid: 475210Published: Friday, November 5, 2021 - 13:25Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA has selected a new Earth science mission that will study the behavior of tropical storms and thunderstorms, including their impacts on weather and climate models.Portal image: Towering cumulonimbus thunderstorm clouds are seen in this photo taken Aug. 15, 2014, looking east toward the Atlantic Ocean from the Space Launch Complex 37 area at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (now Cape Canaveral Space Force Station) in Florida.