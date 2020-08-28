Portal origin URL: NASA Selects Proposals for New Space Environment MissionsPortal origin nid: 464030Published: Friday, August 28, 2020 - 13:59Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA has selected five proposals for concept studies of missions to help improve understanding of the dynamics of the Sun and the constantly changing space environment with which it interacts around Earth.Portal image: The Sun sends out a constant stream of particles and energy, which drives a complex space weather system near Earth