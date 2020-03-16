Portal origin URL: NASA Selects Proposals to Study Volatile Stars, Galaxies, Cosmic CollisionsPortal origin nid: 458969Published: Monday, March 16, 2020 - 14:42Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA has selected proposals for four missions that would study cosmic explosions and the debris they leave behind, as well as monitor how nearby stellar flares may affect the atmospheres of orbiting planets.Portal image: This image, showing our near neighbor the Andromeda galaxy in ultraviolet light, was taken by the Galaxy Evolution ExplorerScience Categories: Universe