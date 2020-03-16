NASA Selects Proposals to Study Volatile Stars, Galaxies, Cosmic Collisions

NASA Selects Proposals to Study Volatile Stars, Galaxies, Cosmic Collisions
NASA has selected proposals for four missions that would study cosmic explosions and the debris they leave behind, as well as monitor how nearby stellar flares may affect the atmospheres of orbiting planets.
This image, showing our near neighbor the Andromeda galaxy in ultraviolet light, was taken by the Galaxy Evolution Explorer
