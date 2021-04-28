NASA Sets Briefing to Discuss Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Next Steps

NASA Sets Briefing to Discuss Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Next Steps
Wednesday, April 28, 2021 - 18:05
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter team will discuss plans for the rotorcraft’s remaining flight campaign during a virtual media briefing at 12:30 p.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. PDT) Friday, April 30.
In this illustration, NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter flies above the surface of the Red Planet with the agency's Perseverance rover close by.