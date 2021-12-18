Portal origin URL: NASA Sets Coverage, Invites Public to View Webb Telescope LaunchPortal origin nid: 476143Published: Saturday, December 18, 2021 - 10:20Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA will provide coverage of prelaunch, launch, and postlaunch activities for the James Webb Space Telescope, the world’s largest and most powerful space science telescope.Portal image: The James Webb Space Telescope, the premier space science observatory of the next decade, is targeted for launch Dec. 24 from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, on the northeastern coast of South America.