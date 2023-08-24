Portal origin URL: NASA Shares First Images from US Pollution-Monitoring InstrumentPortal origin nid: 488696Published: Thursday, August 24, 2023 - 10:18Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: On Thursday, NASA released the first data maps from its new instrument launched to space earlier this year, which now is successfully transmitting information about major air pollutants over North America.Portal image: This pair of images shows nitrogen dioxide levels over the DC/Philadelphia/New York region at 12:14 and 4:24 p.m. on August 2, as measured by TEMPO.