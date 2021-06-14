Portal origin URL: NASA Snow Campaign Wraps for 2021Portal origin nid: 471758Published: Monday, June 14, 2021 - 13:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: SnowEx teams measured snow at six sites across the Western U.S., on the ground and with drones and airplanes. This information is crucial for managing water resources for drinking, agriculture, hydropower, drought and more.Portal image: Randall Bonnell (left), PhD student at Colorado State University, and Lucas Zeller (right), Master’s student at Colorado State University, pull the GPR sled at Cameron Pass, Colorado. Credit: Alex Olsen Mikitowicz