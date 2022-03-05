Portal origin URL: NASA Sounding Rocket Launches into AuroraPortal origin nid: 477888Published: Saturday, March 5, 2022 - 10:56Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: The LAMP mission, short for Loss through Auroral Microburst Pulsations, launched at 2:27 a.m. AKST (6:27 a.m. EST) Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, on a Black Brant IX suborbital sounding rocket.Portal image: A long exposure photograph of a rocket launching into the sky. Long white streak from bottom left to top right, black sky and faint green aurora.