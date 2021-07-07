NASA Space Lasers Map Meltwater Lakes in Antarctica With Striking Precision

NASA Space Lasers Map Meltwater Lakes in Antarctica With Striking Precision
Wednesday, July 7, 2021 - 10:00
With the most advanced Earth-observing laser instrument NASA has ever flown in space, scientists have improved their maps of hidden lake systems under the West Antarctic ice sheet.
Blue cloudless sky above a white expanse of ice. In the distance is a person on the right and a squat piston bully snow vehicle on the left.