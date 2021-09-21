Portal origin URL: NASA Study Examines Houston-area Air Quality IssuesPortal origin nid: 474075Published: Tuesday, September 21, 2021 - 08:12Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA scientists are in Houston this month for an intensive air quality study exploring the effects of emissions and weather on air pollution, as well as the relationship between air quality and socioeconomic factors.Portal image: TRACER-AQ research flights are being conducted aboard a Gulfstream V research aircraft