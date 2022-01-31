Portal origin URL: NASA-supported Prototype Turns Earth Data into 3D Video DashboardPortal origin nid: 476943Published: Monday, January 31, 2022 - 11:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Researchers and programmers have developed a prototype 3D video dashboard for data from field campaigns that will make information easier to process and more readily available.Portal image: A display of graphical data sets, flight tracks, and out the window video from a research airplane. All together they show different data taken at the same time.