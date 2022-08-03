NASA Team Troubleshoots Asteroid-Bound Lucy Across Millions of Miles

Portal origin URL: 
NASA Team Troubleshoots Asteroid-Bound Lucy Across Millions of Miles
Portal origin nid: 
481724
Published: 
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 - 14:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
After the launch of NASA’s Lucy spacecraft, data indicated that a solar array powering the spacecraft’s systems hadn’t fully opened and latched, and the team had to figure out what to do next.
Portal image: 
Images shows one of two massive solar arrays on NASA's Lucy spacecraft during testing on Earth. It's unfurled like a fan and illuminated from above, with an engineer standing below it examining some circuitry.