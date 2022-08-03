Portal origin URL: NASA Team Troubleshoots Asteroid-Bound Lucy Across Millions of MilesPortal origin nid: 481724Published: Wednesday, August 3, 2022 - 14:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: After the launch of NASA’s Lucy spacecraft, data indicated that a solar array powering the spacecraft’s systems hadn’t fully opened and latched, and the team had to figure out what to do next.Portal image: Images shows one of two massive solar arrays on NASA's Lucy spacecraft during testing on Earth. It's unfurled like a fan and illuminated from above, with an engineer standing below it examining some circuitry.