Published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022 - 09:00
NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will study wispy streams of stars that extend far beyond the edges of many galaxies. Astronomers will use these observations to explore how galaxies grow and the nature of dark matter.
A series of images showing wispy stellar streams surrounding eight individual galaxies. Light and dark are reversed so that the background is gray-white and the galaxies appear as black blobs. Extending out from each like tentacles are streams of stars.