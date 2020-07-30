NASA, ULA Launch Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Mission to Red Planet

NASA, ULA Launch Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Mission to Red Planet
Thursday, July 30, 2020 - 08:56
NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission is on its way to the Red Planet to search for signs of ancient life and collect samples to send back to Earth.
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover onboard launches from Space Launch Complex 41