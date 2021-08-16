Portal origin URL: NASA Unveils New Interactive Website Ahead of Landsat 9 LaunchPortal origin nid: 473251Published: Monday, August 16, 2021 - 09:54Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Landsat 9, a joint NASA and U.S. Geological Survey satellite mission, is scheduled to launch Thursday, Sept. 16, from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.Portal image: Artist's conception of the Landsat 9 spacecraft, the ninth satellite launched in the long-running Landsat program, high above the U.S.