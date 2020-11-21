Portal origin URL: NASA, US and European Partners Launch Mission to Monitor Global OceanPortal origin nid: 466378Published: Saturday, November 21, 2020 - 12:55Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: A joint U.S.-European satellite built to monitor global sea levels lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California Saturday at 9:17 a.m. PST (12:17 p.m. EST).Portal image: The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich ocean observation satellite at lift off