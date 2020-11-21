NASA, US and European Partners Launch Mission to Monitor Global Ocean

Portal origin URL: 
NASA, US and European Partners Launch Mission to Monitor Global Ocean
Portal origin nid: 
466378
Published: 
Saturday, November 21, 2020 - 12:55
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
A joint U.S.-European satellite built to monitor global sea levels lifted off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California Saturday at 9:17 a.m. PST (12:17 p.m. EST).
Portal image: 
The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich ocean observation satellite at lift off