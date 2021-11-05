NASA, USGS Release First Landsat 9 Images

NASA, USGS Release First Landsat 9 Images
Friday, November 5, 2021 - 17:02
Landsat 9, a joint mission between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) that launched Sept. 27, 2021, has collected its first light images of Earth.
The first image collected by Landsat 9, on Oct. 31, 2021, shows mangroves along the northwest coast of Australia clustered in protected inlets and bays on the edge of the Indian Ocean. Fluffy cumulus clouds and high-altitude cirrus clouds hover nearby.