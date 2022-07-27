Portal origin URL: NASA Will Inspire World When It Returns Mars Samples to Earth in 2033Portal origin nid: 481539Published: Wednesday, July 27, 2022 - 10:26Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA has finished the system requirements review for its Mars Sample Return Program, which is nearing completion of the conceptual design phase.Portal image: This illustration shows a concept for multiple robots that would team up to ferry to Earth samples collected from the Mars surface by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover.