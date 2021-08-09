Portal origin URL: NASA's "Tour of Asteroid Bennu" Selected for Prestigious Computer Graphics Film FestivalPortal origin nid: 473114Published: Monday, August 9, 2021 - 12:50Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: It’s hard to imagine what the surface of asteroid Bennu might look like – it’s shortest distance from Earth still 250,000 miles away – but the video “Tour of Asteroid Bennu” brings us on a journey to see this landscape up close.Portal image: Image from the Tour of Bennu video.