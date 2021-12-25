Portal origin URL: NASA's Webb Telescope Launches to See First Galaxies, Distant WorldsPortal origin nid: 476247Published: Saturday, December 25, 2021 - 08:10Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope launched at 7:20 a.m. EST Saturday on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport.Portal image: The James Webb Space Telescope is seen headed for its final orbit around the second Lagrange point, commonly known as L2. Webb is now flying on its own in coast phase.