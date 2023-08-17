Neptune's Disappearing Clouds Linked to the Solar Cycle

Thursday, August 17, 2023
Astronomers have uncovered a link between Neptune's shifting cloud abundance and the 11-year solar cycle, in which the waxing and waning of the Sun's entangled magnetic fields drives solar activity.
A series of eight images of Neptune: four on the upper half of the image and four on the lower half of the image. The planet appears as a dark-blue sphere dotted with bright white patches.