Published: Thursday, August 17, 2023 - 10:00
Neptune's Disappearing Clouds Linked to the Solar Cycle
Astronomers have uncovered a link between Neptune's shifting cloud abundance and the 11-year solar cycle, in which the waxing and waning of the Sun's entangled magnetic fields drives solar activity.