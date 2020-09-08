Portal origin URL: New Educational Website Celebrates 20 Years of Space Station SciencePortal origin nid: 464237Published: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 - 07:50Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Orbiting some 250 miles overhead is the International Space Station, the brightest object in the night sky, except for the Moon and Venus. For almost 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and worked on the space station.Portal image: A collage of pictures depicting science experiments on the International Space Station