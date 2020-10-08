Portal origin URL: A New Look at Sunspots is Helping NASA Scientists Understand Major Flares and Life Around Other StarsPortal origin nid: 465281Published: Thursday, October 8, 2020 - 10:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Scientists looked at sunspots at low resolution, as if they were trillions of miles away, to simulate a view of distant stars. The results help us understand stellar activity and the conditions for life on planets orbiting other stars.Portal image: animation of SDO observations of a sunspot