A New Look at Sunspots is Helping NASA Scientists Understand Major Flares and Life Around Other Stars

Portal origin URL: 
A New Look at Sunspots is Helping NASA Scientists Understand Major Flares and Life Around Other Stars
Portal origin nid: 
465281
Published: 
Thursday, October 8, 2020 - 10:00
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Scientists looked at sunspots at low resolution, as if they were trillions of miles away, to simulate a view of distant stars. The results help us understand stellar activity and the conditions for life on planets orbiting other stars.
Portal image: 
animation of SDO observations of a sunspot