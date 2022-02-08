New Space-Based Weather Instruments Start Gathering Data

Portal origin URL: 
New Space-Based Weather Instruments Start Gathering Data
Portal origin nid: 
477186
Published: 
Tuesday, February 8, 2022 - 10:08
Featured (stick to top of list): 
no
Portal text teaser: 
Innovative mini instruments on the International Space Station have produced their first maps of global humidity and ocean winds.
Portal image: 
This map, made using COWVR’s new observations, shows Earth’s microwave emissions at a frequency that provides information on the strength of winds at the ocean surface, the amount of water in clouds, and the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere.