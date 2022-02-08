Portal origin URL: New Space-Based Weather Instruments Start Gathering DataPortal origin nid: 477186Published: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 - 10:08Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: Innovative mini instruments on the International Space Station have produced their first maps of global humidity and ocean winds.Portal image: This map, made using COWVR’s new observations, shows Earth’s microwave emissions at a frequency that provides information on the strength of winds at the ocean surface, the amount of water in clouds, and the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere.