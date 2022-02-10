Portal origin URL: New Sun Missions to Help NASA Better Understand Earth-Sun Environment Portal origin nid: 477253Published: Thursday, February 10, 2022 - 16:00Featured (stick to top of list): noPortal text teaser: NASA has selected two science missions – the Multi-slit Solar Explorer (MUSE) and HelioSwarm – to help improve our understanding of the dynamics of the Sun, the Sun-Earth connection, and the constantly changing space environment.Portal image: A mid-level solar flare that peaked at 8:13 p.m. EDT on Oct. 1, 2015, captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.