New Webb Image Reveals Dusty Disk Like Never Seen Before

Wednesday, January 11, 2023 - 13:15
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has imaged the inner workings of a dusty disk surrounding a nearby red dwarf star.
two horizontal images of the same object, the dusty debris disk around AU Mic, a red dwarf star. The disks look like two glowing horizontal lines, split evenly with circle with a star in the middle. The top is blue and the bottom is orange.