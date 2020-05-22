NASA’s Science Mission Directorate will hold a community town hall meeting via teleconference with Associate Administrator for Science Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen and his leadership team at 3 p.m. EDT Thursday, May 28, to discuss updates in NASA’s science program and the current status of NASA science activities.

Members of the science community, academia, the media and the public are invited to participate. The details on how to connect will be updated here before the event. A replay of the call will also be available for one month at 203-369-3252. Charts for the meeting will be posted just prior to the start of the meeting and an audio recording will be available later that day at this page.

To ask a question, participants can go to:

https://arc.cnf.io/sessions/ykc8/#!/dashboard

Users must provide their first and last name and organization, and they can submit their own questions or vote up or down a list of questions submitted by others. The meeting leaders will try to answer as many of the submitted questions as possible.