More Stories

Citizen science projects have demonstrated promise for engaging new audiences in the practice of science. Sometimes this is accomplished by engaging new audiences in existing investigations, sometimes by developing new investigations based on questions arising from communities typically underrepresented in science. This panel will showcase projects that have made an effort to engage those underrepresented communities in their work, highlighting promising strategies for others to implement.

PANELISTS

Dr. Elena Sparrow

Research Professor and Director of Education and Outreach

International Arctic Research Center

University of Alaska, Fairbanks

Dr. Laura Trouille

Vice President of Science Engagement and Visualization

Adler Planetarium

Co-PI, Zooniverse

Dr. Sacoby Wilson

Associate Professor of Applied Environmental Health

Director, Community Engagement, Environmental Justice, and Health Lab

University of Maryland School of Public Health

Dr. Jane Anderson

Associate Professor of Anthropology and Museum Studies

New York University

Co-founder, Local Contexts